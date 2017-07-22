Naas Country Market gets set to celebrate 65th birthday party

Naas Country Market is 65 years old and has plans to celebrate reaching the milestone later this month.

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Affairs will attend a birthday celebration on July 28, which coincides with International Friendship Day. Country Markets were set up in Ireland 70 years ago by the Irish Countrywomen’s Association and the Irish Homespun Society as places to offload surplus produce like eggs, vegetables and flowers.

“We, the producers, will bring a friend and we will ask our customers to bring a friend,” Karen Plewman of Naas Country Market said.

There will be a strong musical theme to the celebration.

One of the regular customers, a harpist, will play while a soprano, the daughter of one of the producers will perform as will a choir.

There will be craft demonstration and a cookery demonstration.

“We will have a tea room, serving our own cakes and biscuits and weather permitting we will have a vintage tractor outside,” added Ms Plewman.

The market’s normal trading hours are 9.45am to 12.15pm every Friday but on July 28 this has been extended to 1.15pm.