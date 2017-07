Bord na Mona has signaled its intention to apply for planning retention of a wind monitoring mast in county Kildare.

It wants to extend permission by a further three years for the 100m high structure at Blackriver Bog, Lullybeg.

The mast is to assess the suitability of the company’s adjacent lands for wind farm development.

SEE ALSO: €1.2 billion investment plans for Bord na Móna