Kildare property: idyllic Ballymore Eustace cottage on the market

A wonderful cottage in the scenic location of Ballymore Eustace has come to market with CME Auctioneers.

O’Brien’s Cottage is set on approximately 0.3 of an acre among leafy surrounds with spectacular views of the Wicklow Mountains and picturesque countryside.

Situated approximately 2kms from Ballymore Eustace, the property enjoys a location offering a perfect blend of peaceful living with excellent local amenities for everyday family life, work and leisure including countless excursions like the Blessington Lakes in the area.

This fine property has kept it’s original charm, while benefitting from several modern refurbishments such as Oil Fired Central Heating, double glaze sash windows and extensive tiling throughout.

With spacious living accommodation, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom, this beautifully maintained cottage is ideally suitable as a starter home or for those seeking to downsize.

The surrounding gardens have been lovingly manicured and come with the added benefit of two storage sheds, one with plumbing and electricity.

On the market at €179,950, O’Brien’s Cottage is a magnificent opportunity to acquire a quaint property with plenty to offer.

Viewing is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment with sole selling agents CME Auctioneers.

Contact the Naas branch on 045897711 for further information.