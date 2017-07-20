WEATHER: 'Brighter spells' on the way for Kildare

The weather is set to remain changeable in Kildare over the coming days, but Met Éireann is forecasting more prolonged bright spells for Friday and the weekend.

Thursday night will bring longer spells of heavy rain throughout the country with a risk of thunder as well as localised flooding.

Friday morning will bring further showers but some dry and brighter weather is also expected with some very welcome sunny spells. Temperatures will range from 14 to 16 degrees, while winds will be mostly light to moderate.

Saturday will be a brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will also pick up somewhat to highs of 17 to 20 degrees in light variable breezes.

Sunday will also be mainly dry but cloudy periods will creep over the country with scattered afternoon showers. Top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Next week looks to get off to a bright start on Monday with sunny spells and temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees, but conditions will turn cloudy one more on Tuesday.