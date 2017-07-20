Man, who went on alleged high speed Kildare car chase, sent forward for trial

A 21 year-old man, who was involved in an alleged night time Garda chase through a number of towns in Kildare and Meath last year, has been sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court.

Christopher Dunne, 27 Chambers Park, Kilcock, is charged with failing to stop for Gardai on November 3 2016.

The State will also be alleging that he was finally forced to stop in Clane after previously driving at and damaging two Garda patrol cars. A Garda was injured in the process.

At Kilcock District Court last Tuesday, July 18, Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said there was “reckless endangerment” alleged.

He told told Judge Desmond Zaidan the State will be alleging that the chase by Gardai took place over twenty minutes via Kilcock, Maynooth, Dunboyne and Clane.

Solicitor David Powderly said Mr Dunne had applied to the High Court for bail and received it, but he had not taken it up yet.

He was sent forward for trial to the session or Naas Circuit Criminal Court, starting on November 14 coming.

Mr Dunne was remanded in custody with consent to bail.

He has been granted free legal aid, one solicitor and one junior counsel..

Judge Zaidan said that any outstanding summary charges related to the incidents should be added to the indictment.