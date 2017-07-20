Chef, Catherine Fulvio launches Cash & Carry Kitchens' new Kildare showroom 

Top chef, Catherine Fulvio was on hand yesterday at the opening of the new Cash & Carry Kitchens at Toughers Business Park, Naas to give some cooking tips and demonstrate her skills.

The well known culinary expert arrived down to Kildare for the opening of Cash & Carry Kitchens new kitchen and bedroom showroom.

Liz O’Toole, Maria Saunders, Áine Keenan, Anne O’Neill, at the Cookery Demonstration by Irish TV Chef, Catherine Fulvio, at the new Cash & Carry Kitchens outlet at Toughers Business Park. Photo Tony Keane.

Special guest, Irish TV Chef, Catherine Fulvio, (centre) pictured with Harry, Ashley, and Molly Jepson, and Zach and Barbara Byrne, at the Cookery Demonstration. Photo Tony Keane.