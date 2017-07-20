Kildare court: Teenager accused of sexual offences against three children

A youth in his late teens appeared at Naas District Court last Tuesday, charged in connection with alleged sexual offences in relation to three children including one, who was aged five at the time.

Reporting restrictions on the identity of the alleged defendant and victims were imposed by the Court after a request by Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended summary disposal of the cases in the District Court.

The Court heard that in the case of one offence, the injured party was five and is now eight.

Two of the injured parties were girls and one was a male, close to the same age as the teenager. All parties live in the same general area.

In one case, it is alleged, the male was inappropriately touched in the genital area and in another instance, it is alleged the defendant put his hands down the pants of one of the alleged victims.

The Court was told that the matter came to Garda attention when the parents of the five year-old went to the Gardai. They were then told there were other alleged victims.

Judge Zaidan said that if the matter was contested he would have to hear evidence from the seven and eight year olds.

The matter was adjourned until September 19