Teenager accused of assault on girl in a County Kildare town

A 15 year-old boy, who is alleged to have assaulted a female teenager in a County Kildare town, has been remanded in detention at Oberstown Detention Centre for a week.

The youth appeared at Naas District Court today charged with assault causing harm on the girl on June 19 last. The defendant can’t be named due to reporting restrictions because he is under 18 years of age.

Gardai said that it will be alleged that the youth punched, kicked and headbutted the girl (15) and hit her off a wall. The court heard the alleged victim was taken to hospital.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told there was an objection to bail.

Gardai said there was a bed available at Oberstown Detention Centre.

Conal Boyce, solicitor, representing the defendant, said that he wanted the youth to be assessed at Oberstown.

The defendant’s parents attended the hearing. His father said he was concerned for his son, who, he said, he had tried to kill himself. He said his son was previously taken to the psychiatric unit in Tallaght but “they let him go and did nothing.”

Judge Zaidan remanded the teenager in custody for a week and asked that he be assessed.