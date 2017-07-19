Kildare fire tragedy: Funeral arrangements announced for John Paul Flood

The funeral arrangements for one of the men who died in the tragic house fire at Tully East on the outskirts of Kildare town last week, have been announced.

John Paul Flood of 42 St. Corban's Place, Naas will be reposing at St Paul's Oratory, Baltinglass, from 5pm tomorrow, Thursday evening, with prayers at 8pm.

His removal will take place on Friday morning to St Joseph's Church, Baltinglass, for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial will take place afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements for the other victim of the fire, Charlie Vaughan have yet to be finalised.