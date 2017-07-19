€80k wastewater investment in Kildare

Irish Water is to invest over €80,000 in various monitoring equipment in Kildare over the coming months.

The technical project will allow the company to better understand wastewater volume and usage in the county and therefore to identify where infrastructural investment is most needed.

In a statement, the company said the flow monitoring and performance sampling equipment in wastewater treatment plants across Kildare would provide enhanced protection for our rivers and coastal waters.

Work has already begin on the Kildare Flow Monitoring and Sampling programme. Once the design phase is complete, the various monitoring equipment will be installed at wastewater treatment plants across the county.