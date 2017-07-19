Newbridge's Judge Roy Beans to host Relay for Life coffee afternoon for cancer survivors

Relay for Life is to host a special tea/coffee afternoon in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge this coming Sunday for all cancer survivors.

The event runs from 2pm to 5pm.

This is one of a number of events planned in the run up to the Kildare Relay For Life event at Punchestown this August.

