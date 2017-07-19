Newbridge's Judge Roy Beans to host Relay for Life coffee afternoon for cancer survivors
This Sunday
Julianne McNamara, Edel McDermott, Jackie and Karen Tyrrell at last year's Relay for Life
Relay for Life is to host a special tea/coffee afternoon in Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge this coming Sunday for all cancer survivors.
The event runs from 2pm to 5pm.
This is one of a number of events planned in the run up to the Kildare Relay For Life event at Punchestown this August.
