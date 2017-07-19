Appeal for information on Kildare town assault

Anyone who witnessed a vicious assault on a man in Kildare town in the early hours of last Sunday morning are asked to contact gardai.

It’s understood the man was walking in Market Square at around 2.30am, when another man approached him.

It’s believed the victim was kicked repeatedly by his attacker.

Gardai believe the assailant may have been attempting to steal the victim’s mobile phone.

However, he left the scene empty-handed. It’s understood the victim was badly injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Kildare Town on 045-527730.