Athy Gardai have seized a speeding car on the M9.

In a report posted on their Twitter account, Gardai say that following speed checks on the M9 this morning, a number of detections were made.

This includes at least one car going at 155 kph.

One car, a blue Volkswagen Passat, was seized, with no insurance or road tax.

And they say that a court appearance will follow for the owner of the car.