St Conleth's submits further information to Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council has been provided with further information from St. Conleth’s Infant School and St Conleth and Mary’s Primary School in relation to its planning application for new classrooms and refurbishment of the school.

The board of management of the school applied, on March 28 last, for planning permission to build nine new classrooms and support spaces with a floor area of 686 square metres along with the refurbishment and extension of numerous classrooms and spaces in the school.

The application also includes 20 temporary classrooms over one and two storeys which will be removed on completion of the overall development.

The further information was requested on May 22 and was submitted on July 7.

A decision is due on August 3.