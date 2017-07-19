Man convicted of photographing pregnant woman in Kildare supermarket toilet

A man who photographed a pregnant woman in a Kildare supermarket toilet was fined €1,000, and agreed to donate €3,000 to a number of charities including the woman involved.

He has also been banned from using a mobile phone for six months.

At yesterday’s sitting of Kilcock District Court, held in Naas, the Court was told that Graham Crosby (28), Windmill Road, Beauparc, Navan, had been charged under the breach of the peace legislation for the offence at Lidl’s Straffan Road, Maynooth store, on July 14 2016

Last February the Court heart that, Mr Crosby, who is currently unemployed, was a member of Lidl staff at the time, photographed the woman in the toilet.

The pregnant woman had asked to use the customer toilet.

When doing so she heard a noise and discovered a mobile phone was being used to photograph her in the toilet.

Mr Crosby was cooperative with Gardai and admitted the offence, the Court was told.

Solicitor, David Powderly said his client had admitted the offence.

Mr Powderly handed a psychologist's report into the Court and Judge Desmond Zaidan asked the Probation Services to assess Mr Crosby to see if there were underlying issues. He adjourned the matter to July.

When the matter was raised again yesterday (July 13), Judge Zaidan noted from the Probation Services report that the experts were saying Mr Crosby was “not a threat to females in the context of this offence.”

Mr Powderly said his client was also was addressing the issues involved.

The judge did said it was a very “low” thing to do.

“It doesn’t get lower than that.”

He also asked: “If he didn’t do it for sexual thrills why do it in the first place. It is not pleasant for anybody to be filmed in these circumstances.”

Judge Zaidan said Mr Crosby was very fortunate he was not charged with a more serious offence. He noted, in particular, that he was not charged under sexual offences legislation but for a breach of the peace.

In February, the Court asked that Mr Crosby be medically assessed.

Mr Powderly said his client had lost his job and the prospect of work in the retail sector. He had no previous convictions.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said yesterday that the injured party did not want to address the Court, but was eager to know the outcome.

Judge Zaidan said he saw from his notes taken in February that €3,000 was offered by Mr Crosby, which was to go to charity, but he asked Gardai to check with the woman photographed if she would accept some compensation. The Gardai did that, and the woman indicated she would accept something.

It was agreed that Mr Crosby would donate €1,000 to the woman, €1,000 to the Cuan Mhuire centre in Athy, €500 to the Vincent de Paul Society in Kilcock and €500 to St Brigid’s Hospice.

The judge also banned Mr Crosby from holding a mobile phone for six months.