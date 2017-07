The young teen missing from Newbridge, Paul Burke has been located safe and well.

Gardaí wish to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

The fifteen year-old had been last seen in Dara Park, Newbridge on the morning of Sunday, July 16, at approximately 11 am.

Gardai had issued an appeal for help to locate him.

