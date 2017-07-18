Naas Hospital: Stay away from A&E if at all possible today

Stay away from Naas hospital’s A&E department today unless absolutely necessary.

That’s the message from the hospital today.

“In order to assist us we are requesting that patients in the first instance, consider using their GP or K-Doc services for medical assessment, where possible. The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis," said a spokesperson.

He said Naas General Hospital is experiencing high levels of attendances and admissions today.

“As a result, the HSE’s Escalation Policy has now been activated at the hospital."

There are currently 20 people on trolleys at the Kildare hospital today compared to 11 yesterday.

