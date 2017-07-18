Maynooth University gets green light for radio science lab

Maynooth University has been given planning permission to build a national facility for radio science.

Kildare County Council has given the Kildare university the green light to build an extension to the Electronic Engineering Building, which will also cater for 5G wireless testing and research.

The extension will comprise a testing chamber, a measurement control room, service corridors, entrance lobby and connection to the existing building.