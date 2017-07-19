Possibility of a cycle lane on the Curragh Plains to be discussed at Council meeting today

Independent Councillor Morgan McCabe will today raise the motion of the possibilty of a cycle track on the Curragh.

Cllr McCabe is to ask Kildare County Council to investigate the possibility of sourcing national or European Union (EU) funding to develop the cycle lane.

He suggests the track be placed parallel to some of the road network around the Curragh.

The motion will be discussed at this morning’s Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District meeting.