Catherine Murphy selected as Social Democrats North Kildare election candidate

Last night, the decision to run Social Democrats Co-Leader, Catherine Murphy as the party’s Kildare North general election candidate for any forthcoming election, was rubberstamped by the party.

Kildare North is one of a number of Social Democrats’ branches to confirm their general election candidates with more poised to do so over the coming weeks as the party readies itself for a general election.

SEE ALSO: Kildare TD calls for public info campaign on waste recycling

“I look forward to continue growing the Social Democrats across Kildare North and indeed the country as we move towards the next General Election,” she said.