#KILDAREWEATHER
Kildare could reach temperatures of 25 degrees this afternoon
Weather
Pack on the sun cream – today is going to be another hot one in Kildare!
Met Eireann have said today will be mainly dry and warm with a chance of just an isolated shower in the afternoon.
Top afternoon temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees.
The sunshine will turn hazy towards evening with a risk of some showers from the south.
There will be more cloud about than yesterday, but there will be sunny periods too.
