Squatters suspected to have broken into Athy house

It’s thought squatters may have broken into an unoccupied Athy house last week.

Gardai reported a break-in between 5pm on Wednesday July 12 and 11am on Thursday July 13 at St Michael’s Terrace.

The homeowner noticed a front and rear window had been broken to gain access and there were blood stains and footprints inside the home.

It’s thought the intruders may have been squatters and nothing was taken from the home.

Meanwhile, a break-in also occurred on Thursday July 13 at 5.30pm at the Kildare Wicklow Education Training Centre at Crookstown, Balitore.

Gardaí were notified by a security company that there was an alarm activation at the property. Gardai attended the scene but nothing was taken.

It’s thought the intruders were scared off by the alarm.