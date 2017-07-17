Expensive gardening materials stolen from the Curragh

Gardaí are investigating a break-in where €2,000 worth of gardening materials including slug pellets and other organic items were taken.

The burglary occurred at some time between July 7 and 14.

The home owner returned home to find their garage at Killdoon, Nurney had been broken into.

Meanwhile, gardai are also investigating break-in at Blackrath, the Curragh on Wednesday July 12 between 1pm and 8.30pm.

The owner returned home to find a rear window had been forced open. The house was ransacked but it appears nothing was taken.

Gardai believe a break-in at an unoccupied house at Athgarvan may to be linked to the Blackrath break-in.

This took place between midnight on July 12 and 6pm on July 14.