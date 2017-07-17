This is the best day out with the kids in Kildare as voted by you!

Another massive reaction to this weeks readers poll!

We shortlisted ten spots as voted by you on our Facebook page for the best day out with the kids in Kildare.

And we have a hands down winner…

The popular Lullymore Park in Rathangan has scooped the number one spot with 3,847 votes!!

In a close second, was Kildare Farm Foods with 3,588 votes.

And in third place was Bargetrip.ie on 696 votes.

Well done to all, and a big thank you to everyone who voted.

Couple of day trips for the summer sorted!