Garda numbers to increase in Newbridge and Naas from this month

There will be an increase in the number of gardai assigned to Newbridge and Naas stations.

Seven probationary gardai will start in Naas Garda Station on Monday, July 24, and three in Newbridge the same day.

The new members are among the 198 probationers who graduated from Templemore earlier this month.

North Kildare Labour representative said that the allocation will not improve the ongoing issue of garda resources in the Kildare division, which is historically one of the most undermanned in the country.

The new appointments will bring garda numbers to 339 in the county, or one garda for every 655 people.

Mr. Stagg stated that if we are to make serious inroads into the under-manning in Kildare we need to be getting a much higher number of probationary gardai and there needs to be a concerted effort to transfer gardai into the Kildare Division.