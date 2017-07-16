Kilcullen's Cross and Passion school gets new special education unit

The green light has been given for a new special education unit in Kilcullen.

The new temporary prefab building at the Cross and Passion Secondary School will consist of a special education needs classroom with a one-to-one room, storeroom, an accessible wc/shower room, two general classrooms, an art room, entrance lobbies, toilet accommodation, and two canopies to walkways between the existing school. Eight additional car parking spaces will also be provided.

Kildare County Council approved the planning application for the unit on Thursday July 6.