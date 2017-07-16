Offaly's Ashmount House and land sold for €1.6m

An Offaly property on 165 acres has sold for €1.6m.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge successfully sold Ashmount House and the surrounding land for a combined figure of €1,640,000.

Before a large attendance of about 40 people, the property was offered for sale in a number of lots, but it was quickly evident that the entire unit was of more interest with four active bidders.

The property opened at €1m rapidly increasing in bids up to €1,400,000 at which stage the property was placed on the market.

Two active bidders fought it out before the hammer dropped at €1,640,000 to an undisclosed purchaser.

SEE ALSO: 205 acre Ardclough farm sold for impressive €3m

Lot 6, which is a small parcel of 6.35 acres located away from the main holding, only received one bid of €40,000, and was withdrawn and a deal was agreed after.

Overall this was a fine property in a good location, located close to Tullamore and Portarlington with east access to both the M7 and M6 Motorways.

Ashmount House itself is a well proportioned two storey residence built in circa 1850 and extending to 240 sq.m (2583 sq.ft) comprising three reception rooms and five bedrooms.

Immediately to the rear of the residence is a traditional yard with a number of stores and sheds including a lofted workshop.

There is also a farmyard comprising a number of hay sheds.

READ MORE: Auction result - 40 Kilmeade acres sold

The entire was divided by the railway line with approximately 16.26 hectares (40 acres) including the house and yard on the southern side of railway with 50.38 hectares (124.5 acres) to the north.

The land at Ashmount House is in a combination of grass (94 acres), tillage (40 acres) and forestry (37.5 acres).