Kildare man fined hundreds for having no light on his bike

A Kildare man has been fined for having no front light on his bicycle.

At Naas District Court on July 13, 20 year old Alan Braz, of 8 Alder Grove, Oldtown, Naas, was prosecuted for having no front lamp on his pedal cycle in Sallins on November 18 2016.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said Mr Braz was found cycling at night but with no bulb.

He was dressed in black. “He’s giving cyclists a bad name,” said the inspector.

Judge Desmond Zaidan fined Mr Braz €250. “He could be killed,” said the judge.