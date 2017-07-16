Naas auctioneer Damien Ward takes on Olympic challenge for Touch Ireland charity

Damien Ward of MM Ward successfully completed his first ever full distance Olympic triathlon on June 18 in aid of Touch Ireland.

Damien managed a 1,500m swim, a 40km bike ride and a 10km run before being warmly welcomed by his family at the finish line in Blessington.

Months of training and preparations paid off for the local estate agent.

Touch Ireland is proudly supported by Damien and all his team at MM Ward in Naas and getting involved in the triathlon was a “no brainer” according to Damien.

Seamus Gleeson runs Touch Ireland, a charitable organisation helping vulnerable children in some of the world's poorest countries. The funds will go towards the work Seamus and the team are doing in Zambia, particularly a project in Kandongo, Zambia to build a new school block.

The community members built a shelter to prevent the small children being affected by the flooding during the rainy season. Lives of smaller children were at risk from being swept away by the river, as they journey to school. The shelter currently caters for the youngsters in grade one and two, but if the school block is built, it will cater for up to grade four, providing for about 200 children when finished.

“I think you’ll agree that a good education is the best gift we can give our children. It is more important for the children of Zambia. Education is their best chance of changing their circumstances for the better,” said Damien.

Handing over the cheque to an ecstatic Seamus Gleeson, he said; “Thank you to all the people who contributed to the Touch Ireland Charity. We raised nearly €2,000 which will get the building of the new school started, which is incredible.”

Damien and Seamus said they will keep people updated and asked people to follow the relevant social media pages and websites.