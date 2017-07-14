Bail given to Kildare man who poured petrol on sisters floor and bed

A man has appeared at Naas District Court charged with causing criminal damage to a relative’s property over a land dispute.

Daniel Daly (42), with an address at Osberstown Cottages, Sallins, has pleaded guilty to criminal damage at 1154 Osberstown Cottages on July 5 last.

At the July 13 sitting of Naas District Court, Gardai said that Mr Daly poured petrol over the floor and bed of a room occupied by his sister.

Garda Inspector David O’Sullivan said that Mr Daly was taken to Naas Garda Station and made a full admission.

The incident is related to an ongoing row between Mr Daly and his sister over land.

Mr Daly was granted bail but there are conditions, including that he stay away from his sister’s accommodation.

Conal Boyce, solicitor, representing Mr Daly, said his client had alcohol problems and lived on family property.

There were no objections to bail and the bail conditions include him remaining sober.

Mr Boyce asked the the Court seek a report from the Probation and Welfare Services.

His client had a job previously but was now unemployed.

The case has been adjourned until October 26