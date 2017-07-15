St Brigid's Way walk ends at Kildare town

This year's St Brigid's Way finished up with 16 prilgrims washing their weary feet at St Brigid's Well on Sunday.

The nine day pilgrimage which first began back in 2013 is now part of the National Pilgrim Path Network.

Starting out from Faughart to Dundalk to Ardee on Friday June 30 it finished last Sunday, July 9 with pilgrims walking triumphantly into Kildare to bathe their worn out feet at the well.

The inspiration for the Pilgrimage came to founders Karen Ward and Dolores Whelan when listening to Anthony Murphy talk about the Cygnus Constellation flying down the sky at the time of St Brigid's birth.

The route on Sunday went through Pollardstown Fen - across the Curragh to the Rathbhríde Stone for Ceremony and a rendition of 'the Curragh of Kildare' and on towards Kildare town.

Next stop was the Solas Bhríde centre then to St Brigid's Garden Well for the closing ceremony on Sunday evening.