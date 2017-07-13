Council looks for more details on massive Newbridge Lidl warehouse plans

Kildare County Council has asked for further information on Lidl’s plans for a massive new distribution warehouse on the outskirts of Newbridge.

The developers also want to build a new link road at Great Connell.

Lidl Ireland GmbH want to develop land near the Pfizer complex and the existing Lidl Distribution Centre.

It wants to construct a new regional distribution centre warehouse, and a road linking the R445 regional road with Great Connell, with an entrance to the proposed centre on the link road.