Fabulous fashion and fillies to return to Kildare for the Darley Irish Oaks at The Curragh

The Curragh Racecourse never fails to attract the most glamorous styles for the Darley Irish Oaks weekend, and this year’s prize for the best dressed lady at the Boodles Ladies Day this Saturday, is sure to entice even more ladies to dress their finest to claim the sought-after prize.

The Boodles Ladies Derby is one of the highlights of the weekend, and Boodles are once again offering a lavish prize to the winner of the Boodles Best Dressed Lady competition.

One lucky person will be offered a champagne appointment at the Grafton Street store and will choose a prize up to the value of €5,000 from the collection. The winner will also enjoy a weekend stay at the five-star Westbury Hotel.

The four runners up will receive a champagne afternoon tea at The Westbury and a Boodles Gift.

The judges on the day are Jennifer Stevens, Editor of Irish Country Magazine; and Sybil Mulcahy, editor of Evoke.ie as well as representatives from Boodles.

Last year’s winner was local primary school teacher, Annmarie Phelan, from Newbridge.

The Boodles Ladies Derby, the most valuable thoroughbred race for lady jockeys in Europe, gives female jockeys the chance to compete against each other in the penultimate race of the day at 6.25pm.

Last year’s race was won by jockey Helen Mooney who brought home Adrian Keatley-trained Zeftan in first place, and she was awarded a stunning piece of Boodles jewellery following her victory.

This year’s winning rider will be presented with a piece of exquisite Boodles jewellery to the value of €3,000, while the winning owner and trainer will be awarded a prize from the luxury jewellery house.

James Amos, Marketing Director at Boodles, said; “We’re delighted to be the title sponsors of the Boodles Ladies Day at the Curragh again this year on the Darley Irish Oaks weekend. It’s always a great event. The brilliant style on show at the Curragh Racecourse each year at the Darley Irish Oaks Weekend blends superbly with the elegance that Boodles represents. The prizes for the Best Dressed Lady competition and the Boodles Ladies Derby are some beautiful items of show stopping jewellery.”

The party will continue after the racing concludes as the Curragh Racecourse plays host to an Electric Ceili from 7pm.

There will be plenty more action to come on Sunday, July 16, when the Grade 2 Kilboy Estate Stakes is the big race on the card.