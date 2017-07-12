Who is the most talkative Kildare TD in the Dáil?

Fine Gael TD for Kildare North, Bernard Durkan, has made the most debate contributions of any Kildare TD in Dáil Eireann. He rose to speak some 226 times in the last year.

That’s according to an analysis from the Irish Times, which counted the number of contributions in the chamber from every TD in the country.

The average number of contributions per TD was 85.

Deputy Durkan’s constitency colleague Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats spoke 137 times, with Fiona O’Loughlin (Fianna Fail, Kildare South) speaking 103 times.

Frank O’Rourke (Fianna Fail, Kildare North) made the least number of contributions of any Kildare TD, with 39; with his party and constituency colleague James Lawless speaking 68 times. Fine Gael Parliamentary Chariman Martin Heydon spoke 40 times.

Ceann Comhairle and Kildare South Fianna Fail TD Sean Ó Fearghail spoke 583 times in the Dáil, but his contributions were not speeches, but rather down to keeping order in the chamber.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is the most verbose Leinster House member, having spoken 270 times.