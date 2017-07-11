Are you a Harry Potter whizzkid? This tournament in Wicklow could be for you

A Harry Potter trivia tournament is taking place later this month.

Russborough House and Parklands outside Blessington, Co. Wicklow will host the tournament on Monday July 31.

The quiz will be followed by a display from the National Bird of Prey Centre giving everyone a chance to get up close and personal with some fascinating feathered friends.

Arrive in your best Potter themed costume to earn bonus points for your team.

It is a ticket only event so get on your broom stick quick!

Limited availability, fantastic prizes and just €40 for a team of four.

This includes a €5 discount voucher off one of the new house editions of The Philosophers Stone with line illustrations exclusive to that house and new content featuring fact files and profiles of favourite characters (valid on day of quiz only).