Clonbullogue cowboys ride out on Bog of Allen

Members of the Clonbulloge Cowboys horse riding group from the Racefield Riding Stables in Clonbulloge, recently headed out on a four hour trek across the Bog of Allen.

The area they rode through has now been reclaimed by heavy vegetation and harbours bog lakes, fields of bog cotton, deer, foxes, pine martens and buzzards. Indeed you could be forgiven for thinking you were riding in the African Bush.

So no need to pay for expensive horse safari's to Africa, just head out to the Racefield Stables and trot, cant and gallop on the beautiful Bog of Allen.

Some of the members of the Clonbullogue Cowboys on their trek. Photos: Eamon Farrell/RollingNews.ie