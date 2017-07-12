Ballymacoll Stud in Meath sells for over 8 million

REA Coonan Maynooth and Celbridge and Knight Frank London last week sold Ballymacoll Stud, Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

The property sold at auction for the sum of €8,150,000.

The property extends to 294 acres with 70 loose boxes and ancillary buildings.

An attractive Manager’s Residence commands the entrance to the main stable block and there are four other staff cottages.

The lands are of outstanding quality and the property has a superb history for breeding top class race horses including 2 Derby winners, 9 Classic winners and 30 Group 1 winners.

The property is located on the Maynooth/Dunboyne road within 30 minutes of Dublin City and the airport.

The auction was an extremely well attended one and the opening bid was €4,500,000.

The bidding continued with 4 bidders involved to €7,000,000 when Willie Coonan withdrew with Rupert Sweeting of Knight Frank and the vendors to discuss the bid.

On their return the property was placed on the market and after 44 further bids it was sold for the sum of €8,150,000 to Peter Walsh, Orpen Franks & Co., Solicitors for an undisclosed client.

The agents commented that it was an outstanding price for what is undoubtedly one of the finest Stud Farms in the Kildare/Meath area and stated they had an excellent enquiry for the property during the time it was on the market.