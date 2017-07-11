LATEST: Elderly victim of Kildare town house fire named locally as Charlie Vaughan

The elderly man who passed away in this morning’s house fire at Tully East, outside of Kildare town, has been named locally as Charlie Vaughan.

The fire, which was discovered at 2.30am this morning, also claimed the life of a man in his 30s, and gutted the semi-detached property near the Irish National Stud.

Mr Vaughan, 76, was well-known in Kildare town, and a keen artist. He is believed to have lived alone in his home on the road to Suncroft, following the death of his mother some years ago. He was born and bred in Tully East, according to local sources.

The other man who died in the fire was in his 30s, and is not believed to have been originally from Kildare. He was a visitor to the property and the two deceased men are not related.

Mr Vaughan’s cousin Elizabeth Duggan this morning spoke of the shock that the deceased man’s extended family, who live locally, are experiencing. She said that her cousin had been retired for several years, and was a keen artist who loved painting.

The scene at the house in Tully East this morning. Photo: Tony Keane

Mr Vaughan’s house was totally gutted in the blaze, which was attended by three fire engines from local stations. The adjoining semi-detached property was also badly damaged in the fire, and the neighbours were evacuated in the early hours of this morning as a precaution.

Gardai from Kildare town were first to respond to the alarm raised at 2.40am, but by the time they reached the property, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, with units attending from Kildare and Naas.

The bodies of the deceased were found inside the property by firefighters who were tackling the blaze. One was found to the front of the house, and one to the rear, in a bathroom. The bodies were removed from the property this morning, and garda forensic investigators were at the scene.

The post mortem examinations will take place tomorrow morning at Naas Hospital.

Superintendent Martin Walker, of Kildare Garda Station, speaking at the scene this morning, said that it was too early to say what caused the blaze, but investigations are ongoing.

He urged anyone who may have information on the tragic incident, or to contact Kildare town garda station on 045 527730.

LISTEN:

The elderly man who passed away in this morning’s house fire at Tully East, outside of Kildare town, has been named locally as Charlie Vaughan. The fire, which was discovered at 2.30am this morning, also claimed the life of a man in his 30s, and gutted the semi-detached property near the Irish National Stud. Mr Vaughan, 76, was well-known in Kildare town, and a keen artist. He is believed to have lived alone in his home on the road to Suncroft, following the death of his mother some years ago. He was born and bred in Tully East, according to local sources. The other man who died in the fire was in his 30s, and is not believed to have been originally from Kildare. He was a visitor to the property and the two deceased men are not related. Mr Vaughan’s cousin Elizabeth Duggan this morning spoke of the shock that the deceased man’s extended family, who live locally, are experiencing. She said that her cousin had been retired for several years, and was a keen artist who loved painting. The scene at the house in Tully East this morning. Photo: Tony Keane Mr Vaughan’s house was totally gutted in the blaze, which was attended by three fire engines from local stations. The adjoining semi-detached property was also badly damaged in the fire, and the neighbours were evacuated in the early hours of this morning as a precaution. Gardai from Kildare town were first to respond to the alarm raised at 2.40am, but by the time they reached the property, the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, with units attending from Kildare and Naas. The bodies of the deceased were found inside the property by firefighters who were tackling the blaze. One was found to the front of the house, and one to the rear, in a bathroom. The bodies were removed from the property this morning, and garda forensic investigators were at the scene. The post mortem examinations will take place tomorrow morning at Naas Hospital. Superintendent Martin Walker, of Kildare Garda Station, speaking at the scene this morning, said that it was too early to say what caused the blaze, but investigations are ongoing. He urged anyone who may have information on the tragic incident, or to contact Kildare town garda station on 045 527730. LISTEN: Supt Martin Walker of Kildare Garda Station on this morning's fatal fire tragedy in Kildare town Gardai at the scene of this morning's fire

Gardai at the scene of this morning's fire