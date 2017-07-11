Music Festival in Kill raising funds for childhood cancer treatment

The second annual "WHOLE LOTTA ROSALEEN" Music Festival dedicated to the late Rosaleen Talbot is taking place this weekend.

Rosaleen passed away in September 2012 because of a cancerous Brain Tumour.

The Festival will be held this coming Saturday July 15th with live music from 1pm-LATE In The beer garden of the Old House pub in Kill.

Admission is free and funds will be donated to charity.

Last year at the Whole Lotta Rosaleen Music Festival and the community of Kill Village raised over €9000 for Brain Tumor Ireland

This year, they are supporting The Gavin Glynn Foundation a cause that help all families who need to travel overseas for cancer treatment with their child.

They take the financial burden and stress away from the families so they can focus all their time on their child and family.

The event will feature music by Heidi Talbot, David Burke, IE/DC, Dan Cassoni band, Rake The Ashes, Popgun Warfare, Neil O'Donnell, The Whole Hog, Hitmen Trio, Greg "Elvis" Traynor, Sandie Rossagh & Ciaran, and many more!

For more information about the festival, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/wholelottarosaleen/.