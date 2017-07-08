Caragh homes from €45ok

A brand new development of 14 exclusive new homes is currently being built in Caragh and has just come on the market.

CME Auctioneers are presenting this unique, modern development of four and five bed detached homes.

“Caragh village is well served with local amenities and is fast becoming a demanded hotspot among families looking for quieter surroundings and extra space, both of which can be found in abundance with these truly stunning homes,” said the auctioneer.

“Built by Two Mile House Construction, Caragh Heights symbolises quality building standards, attention to detail and contemporary design.”

With a timber frame, these A-Rated homes are generous in size and integrate the very best in space-planning, use of light and energy efficiency.

Priced from €450,000, there are three house types to choose from in this exclusive enclave overlooking an expansive greenspace.

The sophisticated architectural style delivers a sleek, stylish external look which is complimented inside by clever, flowing accommodation.

Additionally, the extremely economical Air-to-Water Heat Pump System is a typical example of some of the magnificent features and inclusions to be seen at Caragh Heights.

When completed, this development will bring modern living to a great location which is a truly rare find. Houses are already in demand in the Caragh area.

Enquiries are highly recommended through sole-selling agents, CME Auctioneers’ Naas Branch on 045897711.