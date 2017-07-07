Trends boutique in Newbridge announces closure

Another Newbridge business has announced its closure at the end of August.

Trends Boutique on Limerick Lane, Newbridge is to close after almost 25 years in business.

The owners put up a message on their facebook page to inform customers of their decision.

“To our dear Customers and Friends, we wish to inform you Trends (established Oct. 1992) will be closing soon. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your custom, support, loyalty and friendship, It really meant a lot to us and was our pleasure to serve you all for so long, but times change and we must go with the changes.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our past staff who worked with us and helped keep our doors open throughout the years.”

They announced they would be trading until Saturday August 19.

Terry Michaels Menswear and Deasey's Photography Studio recently announced they would be closing.

SEE ALSO: Newbridge's Terry Michaels to close at end of August