Abrakebabra object to Milano plans for Newbridge

A well known restaurant chain has objected to Milano's plans to renovate a unit at the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Abrakebabra Ltd said the work will add “to already over populated food premises within the Whitewater Shopping Centre.”

It said the proposed new restaurant location is the amalgamation of three units, which reduces the overall retail offering in the centre to increase the number of food licenced premises.

It contends the original planning for the centre was granted for a diverse use orientated towards retail.

“The diversity of the retail offer currently within the shopping centre is now being eroded in favour of additional food use,” it said.

Agenbite Limited (t/a Milano) want to make alterations to unit 37 to facilitate a licensed restaurant fit-out consisting of waiting area, kitchen, serving area, dining areas, freezer, cold and dry stores and disabled toilet, as well as the constuction of a mezzanine level .

The application was lodged on May 31.

A decision is due by July 25.

Milano is a well known brand and already has restaurants in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.