Decision due this week on Lidl warehouse and road

A decision on the new Lidl warehouse and link road at Great Connell, Old Connell and Little Connell is expected next Thursday, July 12.

With such a large application under consideration by the council, the local authority could ask for further information before making a decision.

Lidl Ireland GmbH want to develop land near the Pfizer complex and the existing Lidl Distribution Centre.

It wants to build a new regional distribution centre warehouse, and a road linking the R445 regional road with Great Connell, with an entrance to the proposed centre on the link road.

The project includes the demolition of two former residential properties and out buildings.

The centre, if granted, will have a gross floor area of 57,611sqm with the warehouse comprising 55,926sqm and a two-storey office wing covering 1,685sqm.

A total of 352 car parking spaces, including 18 disabled bays and 32 cycle parking spaces are provided for, as well as a security cabin, pump house, two sprinkler tanks and an electricity substation.

The new road, which comprises alterations to the previously permitted Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road route incorporating 1.5km carriageway leading from Greatconnell (Connell Drive) to a new roundabout junction with the R445 regional road at Oldconnell.

A 400m stretch of the R445 regional road will be upgraded including junction upgrades and partial realignment.

The Department of Arts and Heritage said a field system will be impacted on by the construction of the road, and it asked the council to ensure that site is subjected to full archaelogical excavation in advance of the building work taking place.

Birdwatch Ireland have asked for nesting boxes to be put on site during the build to preserve the very valuable colony of Swifts in Newbridge. A local resident urged the council to insist on noise mitigation measures and restrictions on times the lorries can access the warehouse. The National Transport Authority made suggestions in relation to the new roundabout and provisions for pedestrians and cyclists.

A previous application was deemed withdrawn by the applicants before new proposals were submitted last May.

Concerns had been raised by local residents about speeding and safety on the road to the distribution centre. They had sought traffic calming measures to be put in place.