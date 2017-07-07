Kildare's latest Lottery winners splash the cash on new his-and-hers cars

Kildare’s latest Lottery winners have started celebrating their good fortune by upgrading their family cars.

Jim and Anne Carroll, from The Curragh, picked up a cheque from the National Lottery headquarters for €500,000 last Wednesday. They had bought their winning ticket in O’Donnell’s Centra Store in the Curragh Camp.

The lucky pair visited Naas Nissan during the week to select a pair of new Qashqais.