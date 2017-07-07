Kildare's latest Lottery winners splash the cash on new his-and-hers cars
Curragh family celebrating their good fortune
James and Anne Carroll from the Curragh
Kildare’s latest Lottery winners have started celebrating their good fortune by upgrading their family cars.
Jim and Anne Carroll, from The Curragh, picked up a cheque from the National Lottery headquarters for €500,000 last Wednesday. They had bought their winning ticket in O’Donnell’s Centra Store in the Curragh Camp.
The lucky pair visited Naas Nissan during the week to select a pair of new Qashqais.