Calling all Kildare clutterbugs - fancy a free home makeover?

Calling all Kildare clutterbugs – do you fancy a free makeover for two of the worst rooms in your house?

The RTÉ show Desperate Houses is looking for volunteers to take part in its next series.

Experts will sort out the clutter in two rooms in your house and give them a brand new look with furniture and fixtures from Ikea. The experts also offer the householders advice on how to reclaim their living space and keep the clutter at bay.

Producers are inviting anyone interested to get in touch – and stress there is no commitment involved at this stage.

Those interested can fill out an online form at http://bit.ly/2qJkJhD or email suri@cocotelevision.ie to find out more.