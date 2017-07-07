Kildare footballing great Johnny Doyle urges Tidy Towns to make one last push for glory

Kildare’s new Tidy Towns ambassador, footballing great Johnny Doyle, is calling on the people of the county to make one last push as the judges make their annual visits.

“The evenings are long, the flowers are in bloom, and the judging is just about to get going – so we’re asking people to give even a half hour of their time towards making their town tidy,” said Johnny. “It’s a positive and genuinely useful way you can show how proud you are of where you come from.”

Anyone seeking to get involved can contact their local Tidy Towns group or for more information can visit the Kildare Tidy Towns Facebook page, or call Cora Dempsey in the Council office on 045 980815.

Johnny has a background in horticulture, having graduated from the Kildalton Agricultural and Horticultural College in Kilkenny, and thereafter working in landscaping and shrub and tree nurseries.

“Last year we won three gold, five silver, and two bronze medals in Tidy Towns Ireland, and we’re determined to keep that going, so please, please get involved!” he said.