Prominent Kildare publican snaps up Celbridge pub for €1.6m

A landmark Celbridge pub has been sold at auction for an impressive €1.6m.

REA Coonan and John Younge Auctioneers sold The Castletown Inn by public auction in Buswells Hotel Dublin yesterday.

With a full room, bidding opened at €850,000 and increased in increments of €25,000 up to €1,375,000.

At this stage the auction was adjourned and after a brief chat with the vendors the instruction was to try again.

The bidding went to €1,475,000 and after further discussion with the vendor it was agreed to place it on the market at this level.

There was a further bid of €1,480,000 and the successful bidder delivered a knock out bid of €1,600,000 to secure the property and at this stage John Younge dropped the gavel. The successful bidder was a prominent publican from North Kildare.

The Celbridge pub

This long established premises has been trading successfully for decades and contains a traditional and spacious lounge and the private and cosy Speakers Bar.

It has an excellent passing trade for both alcohol and food sales which has been built up over the years by the present owner.

Upstairs is the Green’s restaurant with a separate entrance and seating for approximately 65 people with a self-contained kitchen area. The property has the benefit of a rear carpark consisting of 43 car spaces.

The entire site consists of 0.5 acres or thereabouts in the heart of Celbridge town and has the benefit of an adjacent detached two storey house.

This family run premises is in excellent condition and has been well run and maintained over the years.

It has the benefit of a large site and has huge potential for future development as a licensed premises but has also potential for development due to its location and attractive site.