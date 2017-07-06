Kildare couple join Francis Brennan on latest 'Grand Tour' to Vietnam

A Kildare couple are joining RTÉ television host and hotelier Francis Brennan on his latest ‘Grand Tour’, where he takes a group of paying guests on the surprise trip of a lifetime.

The Leader’s Kilmeade Notes correspondent, Kay Lawler, writes:

“Faraway places with strange sounding names” for Gearoid and Nuala May from Fontstown who will light up the screens on RTE 1 television on Sunday next, 9 July, when Francis Brennan’s Vietnam Grand Tour will air.

The programme was filmed last April with Francis leading a party of twelve, including our two intrepid Kilmeadeites, who followed the very popular hotelier and his distinctive flag for two weeks.

Nuala and Gearoid hadn’t a clue of their destination until they arrived in Dublin Airport. A three thousand kilometre trip, kicking off in Hanoi, capital city of Vietnam, awaited them.

They then headed west to the idyllic rural retreat of Mai Chau and from there they travelled northeast to cruise around the magical islands of Halong Bay, then south to Ho Chi Minh City, notorious for it’s seven and a half million motorbikes (I wonder did Gearoid and Nuala have a go)? The tour continued further south to the Mekong Delta, before taking in the floating markets of Can Tho City.

The Vietnam 'Grand Tourers' - photo via RTÉ

The 2017 group, twelve paying guests, ranged in ages from 23 to 80, a challenge for Francis to put together an itinerary to suit all ages, and with the tropical climate of Vietnam, this surely tested the stamina of all of them.

Nuala is not giving too much away apart from just saying what a beautiful country they visited, so we will have to wait and see what unfolds over the next six weeks. So, make sure you tune in next Sunday night at 8.30p.m. RTE 1 television.

I’m really interested to see if Gearoid, the possessor of a fine singing voice, will warble in Vietnam. They say “it’s a long long way from Clare to here...” but it surely is a long long way from Fontstown to Ho Chi Minh City, so for all of the Kilmeadeites who will be glued to the TV next Sunday, we look forward to being transported from our living rooms to Vietnam for half an hour every week for the next six weeks.

Beir bua Gearoid and Nuala.