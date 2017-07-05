Rathangan's Farmhill Agri Services celebrate 25 years in business

Rathangan's Farmhill Agri Services is celebrating 25 years in business this week.

"We provide products and services to cater for everyone’s needs — from household items/light hardware for the local townspeople, to the larger agricultural needs of the surrounding farmers," said the agri-merchant.

"At Farmhill Agri, we pride ourselves on delivering a personal and professional service in a friendly, efficient, hands on manner."

The business provides feedstuffs (farm, equine and small animals), grass and cereal seeds, fertilisers, hardware, and household/gardening items (water softener salt, cement, lawn seeds, herbicides, coal).

"This year, we are proudly celebrating 25 years in business and in an effort to give back to our customers who have supported us over the years, we are hosting a week of attractive special offers from July 3 to 8," it added.

To finish the week, the Rathangan business is hosting a celebratory BBQ on July 8 at it's business premises, and all are welcome.

For more info, check out www.farmhillagriservices.ie, facebook page ‘Farmhill Agri Services Kildare’, or call 045 524703.