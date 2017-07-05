Meeting on future of Athgarvan on tonight

The Athgarvan Development Committee has organised another public meeting on the future of Athgarvan to take place tonight.

The meeting will be held on at 8pm at Athgarvan National School.

Organisers say the aim is to follow up on the previous meeting, to discuss the outcome of a meeting with Kildare County Council, the local authority’s response to two proposals for the area, traffic managment issues, and possible community gain.

